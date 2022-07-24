Whether you are the No. 1 pick or the No. 500 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, when it comes to actually playing against other MLB talent, even the best of the best can struggle out of the gates (Even Mike Trout was sent down to the minors to find his swing before taking off with the Angels) and that is exactly what happened with Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson to start off his career.

Torkelson was sent down to Triple-A Toledo at the All-Star break and that is where he will remain until he figures out his swing, no matter how long it takes.

How the Detroit Tigers plan to fix Spencer Torkelson

As it goes with any high-profile player who is sent down to the minors to find their game, the Detroit Tigers have a plan to fix Spencer Torkelson.

Here is what Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon told the Detroit News about the plan to get Torkelson back to the Tigers.

From Detroit News:

“I think the most important thing is to have him listening to just one voice,” said McClendon, outlining the Torkelson strategy, which calls for pretty much exclusive attention from Adam Melhuse, Toledo’s hitting coach.

“Adam knows him very well. He had him in Double A (last season, at Erie). He knows his swing.“The biggest thing for him is coming down (Toledo) and having some success. Then you start to feel good about yourself.”

“It was the same thing with Akil,” McClendon said. “He just needed to get some confidence.

“He’ll be fine (Torkelson). In these situations, the one thing we have to be careful about is having a lot of different voices talking. Adam knows him, and that’s a big plus.”

Nation, how long do you think it will take Spencer Torkelson to get back to the Detroit Tigers?

