Not too long ago, we reported that the Detroit Lions would once again be holding their Family Fun Fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6.

At that time, a source from the Lions indicated to us that the Family Fun Fest would include a scrimmage and that the event would be free to the public.

How to attend the Detroit Lions practice/scrimmage at Ford Field

On Tuesday, the Lions released the following details about the event:

The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6. Family Fest features a Lions open practice at Ford Field and is free to the public.

Gates open at 10 AM, with the team practicing from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Family Fest activities will end when practice concludes at 1:30 PM.

For general admission, fans can register now for up to eight tickets by visiting www.detroitlions.com/familyfest. All guests must have a ticket for entry.

There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as Lions mascot, Roary. Family Fest will also include live music, free face painting and balloon artists, games and activities. From 10 AM through the conclusion of practice, there will also be a Detroit Lions Locker Room Sale with the opportunity to purchase various memorabilia and apparel with proceeds benefitting the Detroit Lions Foundation.

Early arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 2022 schedule poster and thundersticks upon entry. Pride Plaza on Brush Street will be open with a zipline and the 40-yard dash, in addition to more tailgate games and activities during the event. Click here to find out more about parking, which will cost $6. MUST READ: Detroit Lions roster ranks near bottom of NFL

Nation, do you plan on attending this event?

