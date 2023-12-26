How to get Detroit Lions Playoff Tickets

With the Detroit Lions having clinched the NFC North and secured a playoff spot, the excitement among fans is palpable. As the Lions prepare for what could be a historic postseason run, the opportunity to witness these crucial games live at Ford Field is a prospect that many fans are eagerly considering. With that being said, if you want to watch the Lions in the playoffs, in person, you will have to pay top dollar.

How to Get Tickets

Major ticket platforms like Stubhub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek have already started offering tickets for the potential playoff games, including a possible NFC wildcard game that Detroit might host. Given that San Francisco currently holds the first-round bye, the Lions are well-positioned to host this thrilling event. Tickets are available starting at around $500 for a potential Wild Card matchup at Ford Field.

If you are optimistic and think the Lions will host a divisional round matchup, it will cost you around $700 a pop, and if you think they will host the NFC Championship Game and want tickets, they can be had for around $1,000 each.

The Big Picture: A Rare and Exciting Prospect

The Detroit Lions’ playoff berth is not just a routine occurrence; it's a significant event that has galvanized the team’s fanbase. Securing tickets for these playoff games is more than just purchasing a seat at Ford Field; it's about being part of a rare and potentially historic moment in the Lions' history. The availability of tickets on major platforms offers fans a straightforward way to participate in this excitement. However, with the dynamics of demand and pricing in play, securing these tickets becomes a strategic decision for fans, balancing their enthusiasm with the evolving ticket market.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North, earning a playoff spot. Tickets for potential Lions playoff games are available on platforms like Stubhub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek. Prices start at $463, with the potential for fluctuation as the playoff game nears.

The Bottom Line – A Moment in the Making

For Lions fans, the 2023 playoff season represents a moment long in the making, filled with anticipation and high stakes. Securing a ticket to these games is a chance to be part of a collective experience, witnessing firsthand what could be a defining chapter in the team’s history. As the Detroit Lions set their sights on their upcoming challenge against the Dallas Cowboys and beyond, fans have the unique opportunity to be there, cheering them on, making these playoff tickets more than just a pass to a game – they're a key to being part of Lions lore.