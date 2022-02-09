How to get your PB Volcano cookie WHEN Matthew Stafford wins the Super Bowl

So, you are a Matthew Stafford hater and are not rooting for him and the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl?

Well, you may want to give that a second thought. Especially if you like gourmet cookies.

In case you did not know, Stafford’s favorite kind of cookie is the PB Volcano from Detroit Cookie Company. The beloved cookie store posted to their Facebook page that they will be giving out 900 free PB Volcano cookies if Stafford and the Rams’ beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“OK guys, y’all know the power of positive thinking. Let’s send all the vibes to Matthew Stafford & the Los Angeles Rams for the upcoming Super Bowl victory! WHEN they win the Super Bowl on 2/13/21 we are giving away 900 PB volcanos (Mathew’s fave) to the first cookie customers in each location on 2/21/22 (Monday) with purchase of any cookie(s) 900 in total!

LET F**KING GOOOO!!!!!”

Detroit Cookie Company has locations in Ann Arbor, Ferndale, and Grand Rapids. Each of those locations will give out a free PB Volcano cookie to the first 300 customers.

Now, who are you rooting for to win Super Bowl LVI?