How to watch and listen to No. 10 Michigan State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, Michigan State will host Michigan in a game that could end up being very meaningful for both teams, not only in terms of the Big Ten Standings but also in regards to the NCAA Tournament.

Unless something crazy happens, the Spartans are a lock for the tournament but the same cannot be said about the Wolverines, who come into the game with a 10-7 record. If Michigan can pull off the upset against Michigan State, they would have their fourth win in a row in the Big Ten and they will be right in the mix for an NCAA bid.

Here is all of the information you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Matchup: No. 10 Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) vs. Michigan (10-7, 4-3)

Date: Saturday, January 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Where: Breslin Center – East Lansing, Michigan

TV: CBS

Radio Options: WJR-AM (760), WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050)

PREDICTION:

Had you asked me about this matchup a week or so ago, I would have told you that Michigan did not have a chance in hell of going into East Lansing and beating Michigan State. Fast forward to the present and I now believe that the Wolverines can keep the game close but unless they figure out a way to play well in the second half, they won’t beat a very tough Spartans team.

Michigan 63

Michigan State 69