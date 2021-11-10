How to watch and stream Michigan basketball vs. Buffalo

On Wednesday night, the Michigan Wolverines will hoist their 2020-21 Big Ten Championship banner before they host Buffalo at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream tonight’s game.

GAME: Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0)

LOCATION: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

DATE: Wednesday, November 10, 6:30 p.m. ET

ODDS: Michigan -12.5

TV: Big Ten Network

PREDICTION:

Michigan is going to be one of the top defensive teams in the entire nation and that will all start on Wednesday night against Buffalo. The Wolverines may take a bit to gel offensively in this one but when all is said and done, this will be a rather easy win for Juwan Howard and company.

Buffalo 62

Michigan 80