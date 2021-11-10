How to watch and stream Michigan basketball vs. Buffalo

On Wednesday night, the Michigan Wolverines will hoist their 2020-21 Big Ten Championship banner before they host Buffalo at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream tonight’s game.
GAME: Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0)
LOCATION: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
DATE: Wednesday, November 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
ODDS: Michigan -12.5
TV: Big Ten Network
PREDICTION:
Michigan is going to be one of the top defensive teams in the entire nation and that will all start on Wednesday night against Buffalo. The Wolverines may take a bit to gel offensively in this one but when all is said and done, this will be a rather easy win for Juwan Howard and company.
Buffalo 62
Michigan 80