How to watch and stream Michigan vs. Northwestern

On Saturday, the No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 7-0 on the season when they host the Northwestern Wildcats.

If the Wolverines can secure the victory, they will set up an undefeated, top 10 matchup against Michigan State on Oct. 30.

Here is everything you need to watch and stream Michigan vs. Northwestern.

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: Michigan -23.5, O/U 51

Nation, what do you think the final score will be for Saturday’s matchup between Michigan and Northwestern?