How to watch and stream No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers

Heading into 2021, not many believed the Michigan State Spartans would win five games or more the entire season.

Well, the No. 11 Spartans are 5-0 to start the season and they have a great opportunity to move to 6-0 when they take on Rutgers on Saturday.

Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream Saturday’s game.

  • Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Stadium: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  Big Ten Network
  • Odds: Michigan State -5, O/U 51

Nation, do you think Michigan State will go into Rutgers and emerge with a big win?

