How to watch and stream No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (Prediction included)

After a rough first half against No. 6 seed Colorado State on Thursday, No. 11 Michigan stormed back for an impressive Round of 64 win to advance in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Up next for the Wolverines will be No. 3 Tennessee, who handled their business against No. 14 Longwood, winning the game easily by a score of 88-56.

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s Round of 32 matchup.

Game: No. 11 Michigan 18-14 vs. No. 3Tennessee 27-7

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, Indiana)

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports App, March Madness Live

Odds: Tennesse -6, O/U 136.5

Prediction:

I really think this game is going to come down to a couple of things if Michigan wants to pull off the upset. 1) The Wolverines have to play their best defensive game of the season, starting from the opening tip, and 2) Michigan has to have some success from beyond the arc.

Tennessee, in my opinion, is one of the top teams in the country and the Wolverines will not be able to just show up and keep it close.

Can Michigan win this game? Absolutely. Will they play shut-down defense and shoot well from beyond the arc? I have my doubts.

Michigan 64 (Under 136.5)

Tennessee 71 (-6)