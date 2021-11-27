How to watch and stream No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State

On Saturday at noon, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Everything will be on the line as the winner of this game will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game while the loser will have to settle for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: Noon ET

Records: Ohio State 10-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten; Michigan 10-1, 7-1.

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Television: FOX

Streaming Option: FOX Streaming App

Odds: Ohio State -7

Over/Under: 64.5

Gametime Weather: 31 degrees, 36% chance of snow, 7 mph winds (Note: chance of snow increases throwout game)