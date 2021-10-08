How to watch and stream No. 9 Michigan vs. Nebraska

by

If the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines want to move to 6-0 on the season, they are going to have to survive a huge test on Saturday when they travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Here is everything you need to know about watching and streaming Saturday’s game.

  • Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)
  • TV: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Odds: Michigan -3, O/U 49.5

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will go into Nebraska and walk out with a victory?

