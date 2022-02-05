in NFL

How to watch and stream the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, the American Team will take on the National Team in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The American Team will be coached by the Detroit Lions coaching staff, while the National Team will be coached by the New York Jets coaching staff.

What: 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Matchup: American Team (coached by Detroit Lions) vs. National Team (coached by NY Jets)

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, Alabama

Weather: 32 degrees and sunny

TV Option: NFL Network

Streaming Options: The game can be streamed on fuboTVSling, and other live TV streaming services.

