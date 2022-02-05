How to watch and stream the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, the American Team will take on the National Team in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The American Team will be coached by the Detroit Lions coaching staff, while the National Team will be coached by the New York Jets coaching staff.
What: 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Matchup: American Team (coached by Detroit Lions) vs. National Team (coached by NY Jets)
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, Alabama
Weather: 32 degrees and sunny
TV Option: NFL Network
Streaming Options: The game can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling, and other live TV streaming services.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings