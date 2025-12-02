Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions (7–5) are back at Ford Field this Thursday night, hosting the Dallas Cowboys (6–5–1) in what promises to be a high-stakes, primetime battle. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the game live, whether you’re streaming, watching on TV, or going to the stadium.

Where to Watch, Stream, or Listen

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field

8:15 p.m. ET at Ford Field Streaming (in-market viewers): Fubo

Fubo TV: Amazon Prime Video or local coverage via WJBK-TV (Fox 2 in Detroit)

Amazon Prime Video or local coverage via WJBK-TV (Fox 2 in Detroit) In-personTickets: Available on StubHub or SeatGeek

Some Detroit Lions Fans May Be In The Dark

Some Detroit Lions fans will not be able to watch the game unless they have Amazon Prime Video or Fubo.

Here’s why:

The NFL’s contract with Amazon makes TNF games available nationally only on Amazon Prime Video (with very limited local exceptions). That means:

If you’re in the Detroit TV market , you can watch the game for free on WJBK-TV (Fox 2) — even if you don’t have Prime.

, you can watch the game for free on — even if you don’t have Prime. If you’re outside the Detroit market , the game will NOT air on regular cable or network TV.

You must use: Amazon Prime Video , or Fubo (only if you live in-market; out-of-market fans still need Prime)

, the game will air on regular cable or network TV. You use:

So who can’t watch without Prime?

Detroit fans living outside Michigan (or outside the defined Lions market area)

(or outside the defined Lions market area) Fans who don’t have Prime AND don’t have in-market access to Fox 2

For those fans, Amazon Prime Video is the only legal viewing option.

Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Bet Type Line Spread Detroit –3 (–115) / Dallas +3 (–105) Moneyline Detroit –180 / Dallas +150 Total (Over/Under) 54.5 points (Over –120, Under Even)

Detroit enters as a modest 3-point favorite, but with the Cowboys riding a three-game win streak, this one could go either way.

What to Watch For

Detroit’s Home-Field Advantage: Ford Field under the lights — and a home crowd — could give the Lions a much-needed boost.

Ford Field under the lights — and a home crowd — could give the Lions a much-needed boost. Momentum Check: Dallas is coming in rolling; if Detroit wants to stay in the playoff hunt, this is a must-win.

Dallas is coming in rolling; if Detroit wants to stay in the playoff hunt, this is a must-win. Game Flow & Matchups: With a total set at 54.5, expect both offenses to push the pace — especially given each team’s firepower.

Quick Reference — How to Watch & Stream