How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions finale vs. Packers

Final game of the season!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers with the hope of winning their final of the 2021 season.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Television Option: FOX

Week 18 Map: CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE MAPS

Streaming Options: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app

Radio Option: 97.1 The Ticket

Point Spread: Packers -3

Over/Under: 44.5

Nation, who do you think will win today’s game?

