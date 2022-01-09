How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions finale vs. Packers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers with the hope of winning their final of the 2021 season.
Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s game.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 9
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Television Option: FOX
Week 18 Map: CLICK HERE FOR COVERAGE MAPS
Streaming Options: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app
Radio Option: 97.1 The Ticket
Point Spread: Packers -3
Over/Under: 44.5
Nation, who do you think will win today’s game?
