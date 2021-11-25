How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game vs. Bears

Happy Thanksgiving!
This afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to make our Thanksgiving a little bit better by picking up their first win of the season when they host the Chicago Bears.
Here is all of the information you need for today’s game
Date: Thanksgiving Day 2021
Time: 12:30 p.m ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
TV: FOX
Week 12 Coverage Maps: Click here to view the Week 12 Coverage Maps
Online Options: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports App
Radio Option: 97.1 The Ticket
Point Spread: Chicago -3
Over/Under: 41.5