Later this afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Week 15 Coverage Maps: CLICK HERE TO VIEW COVERAGE MAPS

Streaming Options: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Odds: Cardinals -13

Over/Under: 46.5

Nation, do you think the Lions will pull off the win?