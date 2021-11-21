How to watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start on Sunday for the Detroit Lions and he will have his work cut out for him as he will face the Cleveland Browns.

Here is all of the info you will need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: First Energy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

Television: FOX

Week 11 Coverage Maps: Click here for coverage maps

Streaming Options: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports App (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Odds: Browns -12.5

OVER/UNDER: 42.5