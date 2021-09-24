NCAA Football: Michigan State at Notre Dame

How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan State vs. Nebraska

by

On Saturday night, you can bet Spartan Stadium will be rocking like it has not rocked in a very long time as the undefeated Michigan State Spartans host 2-2 Nebraska.

Here are all of the details you need to know for Saturday’s big game between the Spartans and Cornhuskers.

Note: For those of you planning to attend the game, please click here to find out what color you should be wearing as the plan is to ‘Stipe the Stadium’ in Green and White.

GO GREEN!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.