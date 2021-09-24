How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan State vs. Nebraska

On Saturday night, you can bet Spartan Stadium will be rocking like it has not rocked in a very long time as the undefeated Michigan State Spartans host 2-2 Nebraska.

Here are all of the details you need to know for Saturday’s big game between the Spartans and Cornhuskers.

Note: For those of you planning to attend the game, please click here to find out what color you should be wearing as the plan is to ‘Stipe the Stadium’ in Green and White.

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks RADIO : SPARTAN MEDIA NETWORK

Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV: 7-day free trial!

GO GREEN!