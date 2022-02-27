How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Illinois (Prediction included)

On Sunday afternoon, the Michigan basketball team will have a golden opportunity to take a big step towards a berth in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament when they host Illinois at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

It will be the second of five games that the Wolverines will be without head coach Juwan Howard after he was suspended for the remainder of the season following his post-game altercation at Wisconsin. Michigan won their first game without Howard on the bench as they defeated Rutgers 71-62 this past Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream today’s big game between Michigan and Illinois.

Matchup: Michigan 15-11 (9-7) vs. Illinois 19-8 (12-5)

Date: Sunday, February. 27

Time: 2:07 p.m., potential slip to 2:12 p.m

Location: Crisler Center – Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS

Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WTKA (1050 AM)

Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Point Spread: Illinois -1

Over/Under: 141.5

Prediction:

The last time these two teams met, back in mid-January, Illinois won by a 68-52 score at the State Farm Center.

This time around, I really believe that Michigan is going to come out with maximum effort but when all is said and done, Illinois will be just a bit too much to handle for the Wolverines.

Illinois 74

Michigan 69