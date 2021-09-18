How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) will look to move to 3-0 on the season and they should not have too much of a problem as they host Northern Illinois (1-1) at The Big House.

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream the game.

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Odds: Michigan -27.5, O/U 54.5

Weather: 72 degrees and partly cloudy

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Online: FuboTV/ Fox Sports Live

Radio: WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit Area) – MGoBlue.com