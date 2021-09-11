How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Washington

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 2-0 when they host Washington at the Big House. The Huskies will be hungry to pick up a victory after being stunned at home in Week 1 by Montana.
Here is everything you need to know about watching, listening to, and streaming tonight’s game.
- Date & Time: Saturday, September 11th, 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy
- Betting Line: Michigan -6.5, O/U: 48