How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Washington

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 2-0 when they host Washington at the Big House. The Huskies will be hungry to pick up a victory after being stunned at home in Week 1 by Montana.

Here is everything you need to know about watching, listening to, and streaming tonight’s game.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 11th, 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 11th, 8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: fuboTV

Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy

75 degrees and partly cloudy Betting Line: Michigan -6.5, O/U: 48

Nation, will Michigan get the job done at home against Washington?