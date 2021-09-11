How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Washington

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 2-0 when they host Washington at the Big House. The Huskies will be hungry to pick up a victory after being stunned at home in Week 1 by Montana.

Here is everything you need to know about watching, listening to, and streaming tonight’s game.

  • Date & Time: Saturday, September 11th, 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network
  • Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy
  • Betting Line: Michigan -6.5, O/U: 48

Nation, will Michigan get the job done at home against Washington?

