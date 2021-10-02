How to watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Wisconsin

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will have their work cut out for them when they travel to Camp Randall Stadium to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

If the Wolverines want to remain undefeated, they will have to beat a Badgers team looking to bounce back from a tough loss at the hands of Notre Dame.

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network

Live Stream on fuboTV: 7-day free trial!

Odds: Wisconsin -2, O/U 43.5