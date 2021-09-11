How to watch, listen to, and stream MSU v. Youngstown St.

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan State Spartans will look to build on their week one win and move to 2-0 against Youngstown State. The Spartans will look to continue to feed Kenneth Walker III the rock and build on his huge week one performance against Northwestern.

Here is everything you need to know about watching, listening to, and streaming tonight’s game.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 11th, 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 11th, 12:00 PM ET Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Radio: 760-Am WJR

Location: Spartan Stadium in Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in Lansing, Michigan Weather: 70 degrees and sunny

70 degrees and sunny Betting Line: Michigan -27.5, O/U: 52 (ESPN)

Nation, will Kenneth Walker III and the Spartans continue rolling against Youngstown State?