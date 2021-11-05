How to watch, listen to, and stream No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue

The No. 3 Michigan State Spartans will look to move to 9-0 on the season when they travel to West Lafayette on Saturday to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.
Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Saturday’s game between the Spartans and Boilermakers.
Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Ross-Ade Stadium – West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
ODDS: Michigan State -2.5, Over/Under 52.5
Nation, will Michigan State move to 9-0, or will the Boilermakers pull off the upset?