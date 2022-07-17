2022 MLB Draft

How to watch, listen to, and stream the 2022 MLB Draft

It’s almost time for the start of the 2022 MLB Draft and we figured we would make sure you know how to catch all of the action, just in case you want to see who our Detroit Tigers select with their first pick.

Here is the information you need to know for the 2022 MLB Draft:

What: 2022 MLB Draft, Round 1 and Round 2 (picks 1-80) *Including compensatory and competitive balance picks

When: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Xbox Plaza, Los Angeles, California

Detroit Tigers picks: No. 12 overall and No. 51 overall

TV Options: MLB Network and ESPN

Radio Option: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

Streaming Options: MLB.com and ESPN app

The 2022 MLB Draft for the Detroit Tigers

Here is the MLB Draft order for Round 1, along with the compensatory and competitive balance picks:

First round

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Arizona Diamondbacks
  3. Texas Rangers
  4. Pittsburgh Pirates
  5. Washington Nationals
  6. Miami Marlins
  7. Chicago Cubs
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. Kansas City Royals
  10. Colorado Rockies
  11. New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker)
  12. Detroit Tigers
  13. Los Angeles Angels
  14. New York Mets
  15. San Diego Padres
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Philadelphia Phillies
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Oakland Athletics
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Seattle Mariners
  22. St. Louis Cardinals
  23. Toronto Blue Jays
  24. Boston Red Sox
  25. New York Yankees
  26. Chicago White Sox
  27. Milwaukee Brewers
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Tampa Bay Rays
  30. San Francisco Giants
  31. Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story) *Compensatory
  32. Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos) *Compensatory

Competitive balance round A

  • 33. Baltimore Orioles
  • 34. Arizona Diamondbacks
  • 35. Kansas City Royals
  • 36. Pittsburgh Pirates
  • 37. Cleveland Guardians
  • 38. Colorado Rockies
  • 39. San Diego Padres
Nation, who would you like to see the Detroit Tigers take in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft?

