How to watch, listen to, and stream the 2022 MLB Draft

It’s almost time for the start of the 2022 MLB Draft and we figured we would make sure you know how to catch all of the action, just in case you want to see who our Detroit Tigers select with their first pick.

Here is the information you need to know for the 2022 MLB Draft:

What: 2022 MLB Draft, Round 1 and Round 2 (picks 1-80) *Including compensatory and competitive balance picks

When: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Xbox Plaza, Los Angeles, California

Detroit Tigers picks: No. 12 overall and No. 51 overall

TV Options: MLB Network and ESPN

Radio Option: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

Streaming Options: MLB.com and ESPN app

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The 2022 MLB Draft for the Detroit Tigers

Here is the MLB Draft order for Round 1, along with the compensatory and competitive balance picks:

First round

Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Miami Marlins Chicago Cubs Minnesota Twins Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker) Detroit Tigers Los Angeles Angels New York Mets San Diego Padres Cleveland Guardians Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Oakland Athletics Atlanta Braves Seattle Mariners St. Louis Cardinals Toronto Blue Jays Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Chicago White Sox Milwaukee Brewers Houston Astros Tampa Bay Rays San Francisco Giants Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story) *Compensatory Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos) *Compensatory

Competitive balance round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Kansas City Royals

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

Here is the MLB Draft order for Round 1, along with the compensatory and competitive balance picks:

Nation, who would you like to see the Detroit Tigers take in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

