How to watch, listen to, and stream the 2022 MLB Draft

It’s almost time for the start of the 2022 MLB Draft and we figured we would make sure you know how to catch all of the action, just in case you want to see who our Detroit Tigers select with their first pick.
Here is the information you need to know for the 2022 MLB Draft:
What: 2022 MLB Draft, Round 1 and Round 2 (picks 1-80) *Including compensatory and competitive balance picks
When: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Xbox Plaza, Los Angeles, California
Detroit Tigers picks: No. 12 overall and No. 51 overall
TV Options: MLB Network and ESPN
Radio Option: MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM
Streaming Options: MLB.com and ESPN app
Here is the MLB Draft order for Round 1, along with the compensatory and competitive balance picks:
First round
- Baltimore Orioles
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago Cubs
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- New York Mets (compensation for failing to sign 2021 No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker)
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Angels
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- Cleveland Guardians
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Cincinnati Reds
- Oakland Athletics
- Atlanta Braves
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- Chicago White Sox
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- Colorado Rockies (for losing Trevor Story) *Compensatory
- Cincinnati Reds (for losing Nick Castellanos) *Compensatory
Competitive balance round A
- 33. Baltimore Orioles
- 34. Arizona Diamondbacks
- 35. Kansas City Royals
- 36. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 37. Cleveland Guardians
- 38. Colorado Rockies
- 39. San Diego Padres
