How to watch Michigan State vs. Marquette in NCAA Tournament

After disposing of USC on Friday, it will be Michigan State vs. Marquette for a berth in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. If the Spartans pull off the upset, it will be the first time since 2019 that they made it past the first weekend of the tournament. After their early exits in the past two seasons, they are hoping for a strong performance against Marquette. The game also holds significance for Joey Hauser, who will play against his former team.

Key Points

Michigan State hopes to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Joey Hauser will play against his former team, Marquette.

Marquette is coming off a 10-game winning streak.

Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek are the star players for Marquette.

Marquette's ball-screen plays and defense are impressive.

The game will test the Spartans' ability to defend against ball screens and to take care of the ball.

Why it Matters

The Spartans hope to make it to the Sweet 16 after beating USC in the Round of 64. This is the 19th time in 25 NCAA tournaments that the Spartans have made it to at least the Round of 32. Marquette, on the other hand, is coming off a 78-61 win against 15th-seeded Vermont on Friday. Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek are the star players for the Golden Eagles. Tom Izzo is impressed with the Golden Eagles' ball-screen plays and their strong defense. This game will test the Spartans' ability to defend against ball screens and to take care of the ball.

Big Picture: The challenge ahead for Spartans

- Advertisement -

MSU faces a tough challenge against Marquette in the Round of 32. The game holds significance for the Spartans, who are hoping to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in two years. Joey Hauser's return to his former team adds to the excitement of the game. The Spartans' hopes for a strong performance in the NCAA tournament rest on this game against the Golden Knights. The Spartans have a lot to prove after their early exits in the past two seasons. The matchup between two strong backcourts adds to the excitement of the game.

How to Watch Michigan State Vs. Marquette

Via Lansing State Journal

When: 5:15 p.m. Sunday

5:15 p.m. Sunday What: No. 7-seed Michigan State vs. No. 2-seed Marquette, NCAA tournament East Region, second round

No. 7-seed Michigan State vs. No. 2-seed Marquette, NCAA tournament East Region, second round Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio TV/Radio: CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 201

CBS/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 201 Records/Rankings: MSU is 20-12 overall and finished 11-8 in the Big Ten regular season. Marquette is 29-6 overall and finished 17-3 in the Big East regular season.

MSU is 20-12 overall and finished 11-8 in the Big Ten regular season. Marquette is 29-6 overall and finished 17-3 in the Big East regular season. Betting line: Marquette -2.5

Prediction: Will Michigan State advance?

Heading into the tournament, I said that the Spartans had the firepower to make a little run in the NCAA Tournament if they could just stay consistent from game to game. In their first matchup, against USC, MSU played very well, and if they can duplicate that performance against the Marquette, they will be dancing in the Sweet 16. That being said, the Golden Eagles are a solid team, and they too are looking to make a deep run. I think this one goes down to the final minute with free throws costing MSU the game.

Michigan State 70

Marquette 73 (-2.5)