How to watch Michigan State’s season opener vs. No. 3 Kansas

Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans will tip off their 2021-22 season on Tuesday night when they take on No. 3 Kansas at the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Spartans go into the season unranked but you can bet that will change if they can find a way to take down the Jayhawks.

Here is all of the information you need to watch tonight’s game.

What: State Farm Champions Classic

Who: Michigan State vs. #3 Kansas

When: Tuesday, November 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York

Odds: Kansas -4.5, Over/Under 140.5

Channel: ESPN

PREDICTION: I believe that Tom Izzo will have this team playing well by the end of the season but it is going to take some time to get there. The Jayhawks have too much talent and should win this one rather easily.

KANSAS 75

MICHIGAN STATE 65