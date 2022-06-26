If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings or Colorado Avalanche, the wait is nearly over!

As you have likely heard by now, ESPN will be unveiling their new E:60 documentary titled ‘Unrivaled’ and it will take a deep dive into the Red Wings and Avalanche rivalry that was born over 25 years ago.

How to watch Red Wings vs. Avalanche E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ documentary

E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ will premiere on Sunday afternoon, just hours before the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Here is all of the information you need to watch E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ today on ESPN.

What: E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ documentary about Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche rivalry

When: Sunday, June 26

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

As noted by ESPN, after the TV premiere concludes, those of you with an ESPN+ account will be able to watch the extended version of the E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ documentary.

The television version of E:60 ‘Unrivaled’ will also re-air Monday, June 27, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 on ESPN. It will also re-air on Sunday, June 26, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

The new @E60 'Unrivaled' relives the fierce #NHL rivalry between the @Avalanche & @DetroitRedWings born 25 years ago Now, players from both sides speak 🏒 Debuts Sunday | 1p ET | ESPN Extended @ESPNPlus version available following the TV premiere More: https://t.co/VchxvhwpW8 pic.twitter.com/9L8HWidFLa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 20, 2022

From ESPN:

In Unrivaled, viewers will hear from many who were involved with the two teams at the time including Lemieux, who was at the center of the start of the rivalry that exploded on March 26, 1997, in a massive brawl in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings’ Kris Draper, who had been seriously injured when he was checked from behind by Lemieux in a playoff game the year before, and Darren McCarty, who sought revenge on Lemieux in the big brawl, also speak about the rivalry in the program.

Among others interviewed:

Avalanche – Players Adam Foote, Peter Forsberg, Mike Ricci, Patrick Roy and Joe Sakic; trainer Pat Karns and former coach Marc Crawford.

Red Wings – Players Mike Knuble, Vladamir Konstantinov (and his daughter Anastasia), Brendan Shanahan, Mike Vernon and Steve Yzerman; former coach Scotty Bowman and former trainer John Wharton.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is also interviewed as are former NHL player and current Avalanche broadcaster Peter McNab, former ESPN NHL broadcaster Gary Thorne, longtime Red Wings broadcaster Ken Daniels, former Red Wings player and current broadcaster Mickey Redmond, former NHL executive Brian Burke, former NHL referee Paul Devorski, Colorado Hockey Now writer Adrian Dater and former Red Wings team photographer Mark Hicks.

Nation, will you be tuning in for this epic E:60 documentary?

