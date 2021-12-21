How to watch, stream, and listen to No. 10 Michigan State vs. Oakland at Little Caesars Arena

On Tuesday night, the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) will take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-3) in a much-anticipated matchup that will take place at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream tonight’s game.

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Michigan

TV Option: Channel 20 in Detroit

Streaming: ESPN+ online

Radio Option: WJR-AM (760; other Spartans’ radio affiliates)

Greg Kampe is 0-19 against Tom Izzo, will this finally be the time that he gets over the hump?