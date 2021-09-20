How to watch, stream, and listen to the Detroit Lions MNF matchup vs. Packers

On Monday night, the Detroit Lions will be at Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Here is all of the info you need for tonight’s game.

GO LIONS!

When:

Monday Night, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where:

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Gambling Info:

Packers -11.5, O/U 48.5

TV:

ESPN (Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters)

ESPN2 (Peyton and Eli Manning) (Note: We HIGHLY suggest checking out the Manning brothers on ESPN2 as they were great last week)

Radio:

WXYT-FM (97.1 the Ticket; other radio affiliates).