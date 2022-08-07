How to watch/stream ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

We are just two days away from seeing our Detroit Lions on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ docuseries so we figured we would remind you how you can check it out.

There will be a total of five episodes throughout training camp with the first episode airing this coming Tuesday.

What: ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

When: Tuesday’s 10:00 p.m. ET (Beginning on Aug. 9)

Television Option: HBO

Streaming Option: HBO Max (should be available around the same time as the live show)

About ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’

From HBO:

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

Nation, how excited are you about watching our Detroit Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’? What are you looking forward to seeing as a feature story?

