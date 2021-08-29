How to watch Taylor North represent Michigan in LLWS Championship Game

On Saturday, Taylor North (Michigan) took care of business by defeating Hawaii by a score of 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to the Little League World Series Championship Game which will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Up next for Taylor North will be a matchup against West Side Little League out of Hamilton, Ohio.

If this matchup sounds familiar to you, it should be as the two teams met in the Championship Game of the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Regional back on Aug. 14. In that game, Taylor North dominated with a 9-1 victory as Ethan Van Belle struck out nine Ohio batters while only allowing a single hit.

If Taylor North is able to win on Sunday against Ohio, it will be the first time a team from Michigan has won the Little League World Series since Hamtramck dominated its way to a title all the way back in 1959.

Here is how you can watch today’s big matchup. GO TAYLOR NORTH!

Where: Howard J. Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

TV: ABC.

Streaming: ESPN App

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Taylor North beats Hawaii, advances to Little League World Series Championship" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WF5RwG97qrY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>