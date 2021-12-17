How to watch Tiger Woods in the PNC Championship Pro-Am

On Friday, Tiger Woods will make his return to golf following his horrific car accident when he and his son Charlie team up in the PNC Championship Pro-Am.
See below for how you can watch Tiger’s return to the golf course.
Full coverage of Tiger Woods' return at the @PNCchampionship begins TODAY on @GolfChannel.
All times ET.
9:30a – @GCGolfToday
11:30a – @GolfCentral live from PNC Champ
12:30p – PNC Championship Pro-Am
2:30p – @GolfCentral
Pro-Am and Golf Central will replay in the evening.
— Golf Channel PR (@GolfChannelPR) December 17, 2021