How To Watch Tigers vs Padres on Opening Day 2026

The 2026 season is officially here, and the Detroit Tigers will kick things off Thursday afternoon against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

But if you’re planning to tune in, things look a little different this year.

Where To Watch

Detroit’s Opening Day matchup will air on the team’s new broadcast home, Detroit SportsNet.

Here’s how to find it (Via Detroit Free Press):

Channel: Detroit SportsNet

Detroit SportsNet Comcast/Xfinity: 1253

1253 DirecTV: 663

663 Spectrum/Charter (most Michigan markets): 213

213 Spectrum (Livonia): 291

291 Spectrum (select regions like Toledo, Fort Wayne): 307 or 1307

307 or 1307 Spectrum App: 436

This marks a major shift, as the Tigers have moved away from their previous TV home and into a new network created through MLB Media.

Streaming Options

If you prefer to stream, you have options:

Detroit SportsNet subscription $19.99 per month $189.99 per year

MLB App (depending on blackout restrictions)

Fans can sign up directly through the Tigers’ official website for access.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, March 26

Thursday, March 26 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Petco Park

Petco Park Radio: 97.1 FM (WXYT)

Pitching Matchup

Opening Day features a strong matchup on the mound:

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA in 2025)

Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA in 2025) Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.87 ERA in 2025)

Skubal enters the season chasing his third straight Cy Young Award, while Pivetta is coming off the best year of his career.

Why This Game Matters

Beyond Opening Day excitement, this game will also feature the MLB debut of top prospect Kevin McGonigle, adding another layer of intrigue.

With a new network, a new season, and a new wave of talent, this is one Tigers opener fans won’t want to miss.