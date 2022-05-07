Huge underdog Rich Strike dominates stretch to win 2022 Kentucky Derby [Video]

Well, if you put some money on Rich Strike to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby, you are nuts and you are also a bit richer as the HUGE underdog has won!
Take a look as Rich Strike dominates down the stretch to shock the world!
Check it out!
80 TO 1 RICH STRIKE WINS THE DERBY @betthehorses pic.twitter.com/MDl3njmU6S
This is the biggest Kentucky Derby upset since 1913 (Donerail – 91/1).
