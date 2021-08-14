Human Trafficking unit reportedly heading up subpoenas on Deshaun Watson case

According to reports, a Human Trafficking department is heading up subpoenas on the case involving Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Mark Berman is reporting that “according to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Watson stemming from 22 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assualt. According to sources Johna Stallings, Human Trafficking Section Chief for the Harris County District Attorney’s office, is sending out subpoenas for the investigation.”

