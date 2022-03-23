Hunter Dickinson fires shots at Michigan State fans, other Big Ten fans who mocked Michigan

First, Michigan was supposed to be in the NIT because they underperformed all season long. Then, when they made the NCAA Tournament, there was no way they could beat No. 3 Tennessee.

Well, the Wolverines did dispose of Tennessee and they are not in the Sweet 16, where they will take on No. 2 Villanova on Thursday night in San Antonio.

On Wednesday, Michigan C Hunter Dickinson spoke to reporters and he called Villanova a “more disciplined version of Iowa.”

Dickinson was joined by Eli Brooks, Caleb Houstan, and Davante’ Jones and when a reporter asked about Michigan being one of two Big Ten teams still standing, Hunter took the opportunity to fire some shots at the teams that mocked the Wolverines leading up to the tournament.

“This season was definitely like not the best, not the way that we wanted to. Other fans definitely let us know that, particularly Michigan State, Illinois, who else? Ohio State. Who else? There was other team in there. Who was it? There was one more. Oh, oh, the team down in Madison, the red and white team, they definitely let us know how they felt about our season.

“We heard those NIT chants. They were hurtful. They definitely hurt. It’s funny how they’ll be watching us on Thursday back in their cribs.”