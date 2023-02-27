Hunter Dickinson hits buzzer-beater, talks about if he’s played final game at Crisler Center

Hunter Dickinson‘s clutch buzzer-beater shot against Wisconsin and his subsequent response to a question about whether he had played his last game at Crisler Center has left fans speculating whether the Michigan basketball star will stay with the team for one more year. The Wolverines' dramatic victory over the Badgers keeps their NCAA Tournament hopes alive as the season draws to a close.

Why it Matters for Michigan and Wisconsin

On Sunday, in front of a supportive home crowd, Dickinson drilled a 30-foot three-point shot to tie the game, much to the delight of the fans. Speaking after the game, Dickinson explained that he had to step up to the plate because Wisconsin had taken out the Wolverines' first option, Joey Baker. In a game that mattered a great deal for both U-M and Wisconsin's seasons, it was Michigan that prevailed in overtime by a score of 87-79. Heading into the game, the Badgers were one of the last four in, according to NCAA Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, while the Wolverines were one of the first four out.

Hunter Dickinson responds to if he has played his final game at Crisler Center

Dickinson, who finished the game with 23 points, clearly relished his buzzer-beater moment but knew that there was still more work to do. “Win the damn game,” he said, recalling the team's message. Dickinson, who has flirted with the idea of leaving Michigan for the NBA for the past two offseasons, may have played his final game at Crisler Center, or he may stay for one more year. The team is currently in second place in the Big Ten and has two games left before the Big Ten Tournament.

Dickinson's response to the question of whether he has played his final game at Crisler Center was not straightforward. He smiled and said, “Ah, I mean … I wasn’t expecting that one,” Dickinson said when asked if the thought crossed his mind that it could’ve been his last time playing for Michigan at Crisler. “Ah, shoot. Ah, I mean, I don’t think so. I don’t have the crystal 8 ball, but if it was, it was a damn good way to end it, that’s for sure. Right now, I’m focused on trying to beat Illinois.”

Bottom Line: Dickinson will be missed when he leaves Michigan

In his Junior year at Michigan, Dickinson has been a dominant force on the court, with ten 20-plus point scoring outbursts this season. The Wolverines and the Badgers have had a contentious relationship, and after the game, Dickinson tweeted a photo of himself wearing a ski mask from the last meeting between the two teams. His jovial nature and skill on the court have endeared him to Michigan fans, who hope that he will stay for one more year.

Dickinson's buzzer-beater against Wisconsin and his response to a question about whether he has played his final game at Crisler Center have sparked speculation among Michigan fans about whether he will stay for one more year. Dickinson has been a dominant force on the court this season and has helped keep the Wolverines' NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Whether he stays or goes, he will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy at Michigan.