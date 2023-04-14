As you have likely heard by now, Michigan C Hunter Dickinson recently shocked everybody when he announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Dickinson will end up, with some people believing he will ultimately return to Ann Arbor for one more season. One rumor floating around was that Dickinson was going to visit Villanova on Friday. According to a report, Dickinson has said that rumor is not true.

Hunter Dickinson says 1 transfer rumor is not true

According to a report from Michigan sports insider Jeff Ermann, Dickinson says there's no truth to the rumor that he was going to visit Villanova today.

“No truth to rumors that Hunter Dickinson is visiting Villanova today, he told me. Wouldn't be shocked if he visits there at some point, but as of right now it's still just Georgetown on Saturday, Maryland on Sunday and Kansas next Thurs.”

Bottom Line: Where Dickinson will play in 2023-24 is a hot topic

Depending on where Dickinson decides to play in 2023-24 could go a long way in terms of the college basketball landscape next season. If he leaves for a powerhouse team such as Kansas, then their odds of winning the National Championship will increase. But if he decides to return to Ann Arbor for one more season, the Wolverines could end up in the top tier of the Big Ten.