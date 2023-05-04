For three years, Hunter Dickinson was one of Michigan basketball's top players, but those days are over as he has announced that he is transferring to Kansas. A night before announcing his decision, Dickinson took to Twitter to send a message to Michigan and to Wolverines' fans.

Hunter Dickinson tweets out message to Michigan basketball fans

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I've ever had to make,” Dickinson said. “The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.

“I've grown and learned so much in my 3 years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it's time for me to move on.”

“Before I announce tomorrow where aI will be attending next year, I wanted to take the time to say thank you. Thank you to th coaching staff who believed in me and made me the player I am today. To all the players I've played with during my time at Michigan, I know without you guys I could've never become the player I am today and accomplish what we accomplished. And lastly, to the fans, you guys showed me so much love in my 3 years. I really felt like part of the community and like Ann Arbor was my second home. No matter where I decide to go, after I get my degree in the summer I will always think of myself as a Michigan man. I know the decision to transfer came as a shock, and I hope with time you can understand why I chose to do it.”

Sincerely, Hunter Dickinson