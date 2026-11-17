Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has told Detroit he would accept a trade to the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the 10 teams he has signed off on, which is what makes a Larkin trade with Carolina more than a hypothetical. Larkin played 10 games for Detroit this season before the Red Wings suspended him without pay on Oct. 29, after he informed the team he would no longer play for them. He scored two goals and recorded four assists in those 10 games, along with a plus/minus rating of 3.

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Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said the goal in any Larkin deal is “to get players who can help us right away.” A young center and some draft picks are the kind of return that would fit. If the Red Wings make a deal with Carolina, what are some prospects that they should want back?

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bradly Nadeau Is Carolina’s Top-Ranked Prospect

Bradly Nadeau is a left winger in the Hurricanes organization, and Daily Faceoff ranked him first in Carolina’s system in its July breakdown of the pool. Nadeau is 21 years old and was the 30th overall pick, a first-round selection, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He has played in three games this season for Carolina, where he recorded two assists and a plus/minus rating of -1. In 13 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, Carolina’s affiliate, he scored five goals and recorded six assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -5.

Felix Unger-Sorum Is Already Getting NHL Minutes

Right winger Felix Unger-Sorum is also 21 years old and was a second-round selection, 62nd overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The same Daily Faceoff breakdown ranked him second, right behind Nadeau. Unger-Sorum has played three games for Carolina this season without a point, and he has one assist in four career NHL games.

In 12 AHL games with Chicago, he has scored two goals and has recorded six assists, along with a plus/minus rating of -6. Unger-Sorum would be an interesting trade candidate for the Red Wings because he is already getting some NHL minutes with Carolina.

Charlie Cerrato Would Add Center Depth in a Larkin Trade

Charlie Cerrato is a centerman. He was the 49th overall pick, a second-round selection, in the 2025 NHL Draft by Carolina, and Daily Faceoff slotted him seventh in the same pool. Cerrato is currently playing for the Wolves in the AHL. In seven AHL games with Chicago this season, he has scored one goal and has recorded three assists, along with a plus/minus rating of 1. Cerrato is also 21 years old.

These are three of the prospects Detroit should ask Carolina about in a trade for Larkin. Obviously, the Red Wings won’t get all three of them, but they need to come away with at least one of them if a deal happens.