Hypothetical trade with Carolina Panthers would land Detroit Lions with additional draft picks

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to the media and he basically said that he is open for business (and has been open for business) in regards to potentially trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I think definitely we could pull that trade off, if the other team is willing, before the draft,” Holmes said, via the Detroit News’ Justin Rogers. “I would say right now it’s still relatively early for those discussions, but I would expect for it to heat up, especially with the pick that we have this year. Because it definitely heated up, even with us at seven last year. So I expect to have more dialogue.”

Following Holmes’ comments, plenty began doing what we have been doing for a while now by speculating about which teams could potentially make the Lions an offer they cannot refuse for the No. 2 pick.

In an article written by Brad Berryman, he put together a hypothetical trade with the Carolina Panthers that would land the Lions with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft along with some future picks in 2023 and 2024.

Here is the hypothetical trade proposal:

Lions Get:

No. 6 overall (2022), second-round pick (2023), first-round pick (2023 or 2024), second-round pick (2024), third-round pick (2023)

Panthers Get:

No. 2 overall (2022), future fourth-round pick

Here is Berryman’s rationale for the hypothetical trade:

There is probably no more quarterback-thirsty team out there than the Panthers, having missed on Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson and others over the last couple offseasons. Owner David Tepper aspires to have a franchise quarterback, as he knows you can’t get anywhere lofty without one.

If the Panthers like Malik Willis enough to want make sure they get him, even if they keep Sam Darnold as a placeholder for next season, they may take heed of all the buzz attaching the Lions to the former Liberty signal caller and want to get up to No. 2. Holmes may be able to take advantage of some desperation here.