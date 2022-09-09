I CAN’T without COFFEE – Small Business Friday

This week’s feature is I CAN’T without COFFEE. Coffee culture-inspired accessories & apparel freshly brewed just for you!

They have home décor, coffee sweatshirts, totes, swimwear, notebooks, dresses, laptop sleeves, hoodies, and coffee tees for the whole family.

Detroit Sports Nation has always tried to give back to the local small businesses in Michigan, and now we are taking it up a notch! Every week, a new business will be featured across our platforms, absolutely no strings attached, no charge.

The Brand

I CAN’T Without COFFEE is life and apparel that celebrates the good feeling of a successful next step, and how coffee accompanies us along the way.

Meet Lakeshia!

Lakeshia – Founder, Designer, Owner, and Coffee Whore

See… What had happened was…

I landed a job at a great organization which I wanted to become a part of for a long time. Before meeting with one of my new colleagues, and with great candor and certainty in my voice, I let her know that our meeting could begin after I got a cup of coffee because… I CAN’T without COFFEE!

I immediately thought to myself, hot damn, I need to put this on a t-shirt.

And the rest………………. Was HERstory!

You can find all of the fun COFFEE inspired designs at:

Website: icantwithout.coffee

Facebook: ICANTWithoutCOFFEE

Twitter: @ICantW_OCoffee

Pinterest: icantwithoutcoffee

Instagram: @icantwithoutcoffee

Youtube: YouTube

