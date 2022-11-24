Ian Rapoport explains ‘good chance’ for when Jameson Williams will make debut

Not long after the Detroit Lions traded up to select WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams expressed to reporters he planned to be ready to roll for the start of training camp. Well, we are now in Week 12 of the season, and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions. That being said, the Lions officially started the practice clock on Williams this week, and it is only a matter of time before he makes his debut. Earlier this morning, Ian Rapoport said there is a ‘good chance’ that debut will happen very soon.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What did Ian Rapoport say about Jameson Williams?

Earlier this morning, Rapoport took to Twitter to report that if Williams makes it through the next week without any setbacks, there is a good chance he will be activated.

“The #Lions obviously won’t have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he’s coming soon. This week’s wasn’t a full-speed practice, but next week’s will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he’s activated.”

Featured Videos



The #Lions obviously won't have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he's coming soon. This week's wasn't a full-speed practice, but next week's will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

If Rapoport is correct, that means Williams will make his highly anticipated debut with the Lions in Week 13, at Ford Field, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I am going to stick with my Dec. 11 against the Vikings prediction, but what do you think?