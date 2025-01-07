fb
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Ian Rapoport Gives Terrion Arnold Injury Update

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was carted off the field during Sunday night’s dominant 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, has received some positive news regarding his injury. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Arnold has been diagnosed with a foot contusion and is now considered day-to-day.

Arnold’s Status After Sunday Night’s Injury

Arnold, the Lions' first-round pick, left the game in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a significant injury. However, following an examination and X-rays, it was determined that there were no fractures or serious structural damage, and Arnold’s X-rays came back negative.

Despite the concern around his injury, Arnold remained confident, telling Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett after the game, “I’m playing,” signaling his optimism about being ready for the Lions’ next game. While Arnold’s injury is still being monitored, he is reportedly recovering well, and further tests have confirmed that his return to the field is indeed possible.

Lions Fans Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

This news comes as a relief for Lions fans, as Arnold has been one of the standout rookies for the team, playing an important role in the Lions' defensive success this season. His ability to quickly return to full health will be crucial as the Lions head into the playoffs with hopes of making a deep run.

The Lions will continue to evaluate Arnold’s condition in the coming days, but for now, it seems that the injury is not as serious as initially feared. The team will take a cautious approach to ensure that Arnold is fully ready to contribute when needed.

LEAVE A REPLY

