The Detroit Lions are still dealing with the devastating fallout from Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany, and the latest injury update on Aidan Hutchinson from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is not encouraging.

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According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a “torn ACL and more” after injuring his right knee while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Hutchinson underwent an MRI on Sunday in Munich, and additional testing is expected Monday after the team returns to the United States.

Rapoport added that barring surprising news from a second opinion, Hutchinson is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots’ Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

Ian Rapoport Provides the Latest Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update

The latest information adds another troubling development to an already devastating situation for Detroit.

According to Rapoport’s NFL Network reporting, Hutchinson underwent an MRI during the game in Munich. The Lions are now seeking additional medical opinions before making a final determination regarding his condition.

Rapoport previously reported that there appeared to be little hope of Hutchinson returning this season, and Monday’s reported concern about a torn ACL and additional damage makes the outlook even more troubling.

As previously reported, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed Sunday that Hutchinson’s injury was considered season-ending following imaging performed in Munich.

The exact nature of the additional damage has not been publicly established, and the Lions have not officially announced a definitive diagnosis.

Lions Facing Life Without Aidan Hutchinson

For the Lions, losing Hutchinson would represent another enormous challenge for a defense already dealing with significant injuries.

The former Michigan standout entered Sunday’s game with five sacks and added another before suffering the injury, giving him six through nine games. His ability to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks has made him one of Detroit’s most valuable defensive players.

Following Sunday’s victory, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson, explaining that the team expected to learn more once it returned home.

Detroit Awaits Monday’s Test Results

Hutchinson’s right knee buckled when he landed after leaping to celebrate the third-down sack, as CBS Sports detailed from the broadcast. Detroit was already preparing for additional medical evaluations once the team returned to the United States.

The Lions improved to 7-2 with Sunday’s convincing win, but the possibility of losing their best pass rusher for the remainder of the season threatens to complicate their Super Bowl aspirations.

Monday’s additional testing and medical opinions may provide a more complete picture of Hutchinson’s injury, but the outlook remains extremely concerning.

And for a player who already battled back from a season-ending broken leg in 2024, the possibility of another lengthy recovery is particularly heartbreaking.