Ian Rapoport reports Kenny Golladay expected to visit NFC East team

The Detroit Lions declined to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it appeared that his days in the Motor City were numbered.
And now, we have a good idea of where he could ultimately land.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, there is “mutual interest” between Golladay and the New York Giants:
The #Giants have been in talks with #Lions star FA WR Kenny Golladay, source said, and expect them to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal. There is mutual interest.
Golladay, 27, has averaged 45.8 receptions and 5.3 touchdowns per year, as well as 76.7 yards per game during his time with the Lions.