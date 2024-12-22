Ian Rapoport Reports When Alex Anzalone Will Return to Detroit Lions

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is expected to return in time for the NFL playoffs. Anzalone, one of the Lions' team captains, left Detroit's 52-6 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a forearm injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the injury, stating, “Looks like he broke his forearm and will be out six to eight weeks.” As the Lions continue their playoff push, getting Anzalone back for the postseason will provide a significant boost to a defense that has faced numerous injuries this season.

Anzalone’s leadership and versatility have been invaluable to the Lions' defense, and his return will strengthen a unit that has been performing admirably despite the injury setbacks. As the Lions gear up for a potential playoff run, having their captain back on the field will be a key factor in their ability to compete at the highest level.