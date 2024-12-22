fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsIan Rapoport Reports When Alex Anzalone Will Return to Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Ian Rapoport Reports When Alex Anzalone Will Return to Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is expected to return in time for the NFL playoffs. Anzalone, one of the Lions' team captains, left Detroit's 52-6 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a forearm injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Brad holmes Derrick Barnes Jack Campbell Alex Anzalone makes concerning revelation Alex Anzalone reveals AMAZING news Alex Anzalone could leave Detroit Lions Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears Alex Anzalone on Dan Campbell

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the injury, stating, “Looks like he broke his forearm and will be out six to eight weeks.” As the Lions continue their playoff push, getting Anzalone back for the postseason will provide a significant boost to a defense that has faced numerous injuries this season.

Anzalone’s leadership and versatility have been invaluable to the Lions' defense, and his return will strengthen a unit that has been performing admirably despite the injury setbacks. As the Lions gear up for a potential playoff run, having their captain back on the field will be a key factor in their ability to compete at the highest level.

Previous article
NFL Insider Confirms Widespread Aidan Hutchinson Report
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions