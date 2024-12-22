Ian Rapoport Reveals David Montgomery’s Target Return Date to Detroit Lions

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is targeting a return for the divisional round of the playoffs. This return would come if the Lions are able to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and clinch a first-round bye, making the divisional round their first playoff game.

Montgomery, who has been dealing with a knee injury, has been steadily working his way back to full health. The Lions will certainly miss his physicality and ability to control the tempo of the game while he is out, especially on the ground. Montgomery has been a key piece of the Lions’ offense since joining the team, bringing a tough, downhill running style that has helped Detroit stay balanced.

Lions' Playoff Push

The Lions have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL this season, holding a strong record and keeping pace with the top teams in the NFC. If Detroit can maintain their position and clinch the No. 1 seed, it will not only allow them to host games at Ford Field but also give Montgomery an additional week to recover, which could be a game-changer for their playoff hopes.

The Lions have a promising young core, and adding Montgomery to the lineup for their first playoff game would be a huge boost. His leadership, combined with his ability to wear down opposing defenses, would give the Lions offense an added dimension as they prepare for a deep postseason run.

What Montgomery's Return Means

Montgomery’s return would also lighten the workload for Jahmyr Gibbs, who has been outstanding but may benefit from less pressure if the Lions can deploy a more balanced backfield in the postseason. With Montgomery back, the Lions could re-establish a strong one-two punch in the running game, making their offense even more unpredictable and dangerous.

As the Lions continue their push toward the playoffs, fans will be eagerly watching Montgomery’s recovery. If he is able to return for the divisional round, Detroit could be in prime position to make a run for the Super Bowl.