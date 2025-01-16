fb
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Detroit Lions

Ian Rapoport Shares Latest Ben Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue their search for a new head coach, it appears that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the frontrunner for the job. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are already seen by many in the NFL as likely to hire Johnson, though official moves cannot be made until after the season.

Ben Johnson Raiders

Ben Johnson to the Raiders: A Foregone Conclusion?

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Insiders on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Las Vegas Raiders' search for a head coach. According to Rapoport, there is a growing consensus within the league that Ben Johnson is the Raiders' top choice, with many insiders considering his hiring a near certainty.

Rapoport stated, “The people who are associated with the (Las Vegas) Raiders job, I’m talking other candidates, agents, people in the NFL, there does seem to be an acknowledgment that Ben Johnson is the leading candidate and there are a lot of people who, frankly, think he is getting it.”

This report highlights the widespread belief that Johnson is the front-runner for the job, with the Raiders and their front office already leaning in his direction. Despite this, Rapoport was careful to note that, while the momentum is strong, no official hiring can take place until after the conclusion of the season.

A Waiting Game for the Raiders

As of now, the Raiders are still in the process of meeting the necessary requirements before officially bringing on a new coach. Johnson, currently focused on guiding the Lions’ offense through the playoffs, is not eligible to be hired until the season concludes. However, the strong interest in Johnson is clear, and many believe that the Raiders are simply awaiting the formalities before making the hire official.

The timing of the report suggests that Johnson’s name is already at the top of the Raiders’ list, with little to no doubt in the minds of those around the league that he will ultimately be the choice to lead Las Vegas moving forward.

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson credits Dan Campbell

Ben Johnson’s Rapid Rise

Since taking over as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson has quickly become one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL. His innovative offense, which has turned Detroit into one of the league’s most dynamic teams, has caught the attention of not only the Raiders but other teams around the league as well.

Under Johnson’s leadership, the Lions’ offense has excelled, particularly in areas like quarterback development, playcalling, and creating an explosive attack. His work with quarterback Jared Goff, and his ability to utilize playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, has made Johnson one of the most sought-after names in this year’s coaching cycle.

The Big Picture: A Shift in the Raiders’ Future

If the Raiders do indeed move forward with Johnson, it will represent a shift toward a new era of offensive-minded football in Las Vegas. The team’s offensive struggles this season have highlighted the need for a fresh approach, and Johnson’s ability to design a high-powered, balanced offense fits the Raiders’ needs perfectly.

The Bottom Line: Johnson to the Raiders is All But Certain

While no official announcement has been made, Ian Rapoport’s latest report strongly suggests that Ben Johnson is the leading candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach job. With much of the NFL already believing the deal is as good as done, it seems only a matter of time before Johnson makes the leap from Detroit to Las Vegas. For now, he remains focused on the Lions' playoff run, but the future is certainly looking bright for the young and talented offensive mind.

